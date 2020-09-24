Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:01s - Published
4 minutes ago
Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell
The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President
Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he won't meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President...
Newsmax - Published
35 minutes ago Also reported by •
Mediaite
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hand Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the...
Newsmax - Published
2 days ago
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is "exceedingly well-qualified" and an "exceptionally...
Newsmax - Published
3 days ago
Tweets about this