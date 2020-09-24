Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell

Global  
 

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.


Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett American judge

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

