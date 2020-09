Colorado Leaders React To President's Nomination For SCOTUS Seat Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Colorado Leaders React To President's Nomination For SCOTUS Seat Moments after President Donald Trump announced he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colorado political leaders chimed in. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marti Reed RT @blairmiller: President is leaving basically no wiggle room for Gardner and other Republicans on this after 2016. Wrote about that conun… 1 week ago Blair Miller President is leaving basically no wiggle room for Gardner and other Republicans on this after 2016. Wrote about tha… https://t.co/H7Dng6vaZY 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources North Texas Political Party Leaders React To SCOTUS Nominee



President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:12 Published 13 hours ago Will McConnell Win Again?



President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight. The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. In 2016,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:54 Published 5 days ago Sen. Alexander pushes for SCOTUS replacement



The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is turning political. This weekend lawmakers and the president argued about what should happen with her seat on the highest court. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:51 Published 6 days ago