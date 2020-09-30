Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:21s - Published
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.

