Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday (September 25) as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol , encircled by images of prominent Americans.

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol

A Jewish television commentator said there is “no difference” between the rhetoric of President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler, and Jews who support Trump..

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will make history Friday when she becomes the first woman and Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87, is the first woman and the first Jewish person to receive such an honor.

Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is making history one final time -- she's now become the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. RGB's casket arrived Friday morning..

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer, honored her Friday at the U.S. Capitol by doing three push-ups in front of her casket.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was well known for her rigorous exercise routine, working out even as she battled cancer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer said goodbye to the late Supreme Court Justice with an ode to their notorious workouts ... doing push-ups in front of her..

Leader of high court’s liberal wing will receive historic tribute this week when she becomes first...

Ginsburg will become the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol when her casket is placed in...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol. Rosa Parks was the first...