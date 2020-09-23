Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi opens Ruth Bader Ginsburg service ‘with profound sorrow’

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the US Capitol, the first...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Honored As The First Woman To Lie In State

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBC.caBelfast Telegraph


WATCH: NBC News Longtime Supreme Court Reporter Pete Williams Gets Choked Up as Casket of RBG Arrives

NBC News correspondent Pete Williams showed rare and real emotion as the casket of Supreme Court...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

michaelcorreya

Michael Correya RT @Reuters: Bryant Johnson, the trainer of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did three push-ups in front of her casket as a mark… 8 seconds ago

sophielee850

Sophie Peterson RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS pay their respects to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2… 11 seconds ago

17LoveLiberty

Love & Liberty in Action ~ 6% RT @vicksiern: @SpeakerPelosi Should President Trump nominate a Supreme Court Justice to replace Ruth Ginsburg? 12 seconds ago

mysterykatz87

Shari RT @politico: After lying in repose in front of the Supreme Court for two days earlier this week, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg toda… 17 seconds ago

skypenzomiguel

enzo RT @MensHealthMag: Bryant Johnson, RBG's personal trainer for over 20 years, honored the Supreme Court justice as she lay in state in Washi… 19 seconds ago

Straitland

LJ RT @RepJoeMorelle: Today as I stepped out of the Capitol after paying respects to Justice Ginsburg, I looked over to the Supreme Court buil… 20 seconds ago

lotekzed

The International 🇨🇦 RT @JJ_McCullough: This is a brazenly political, ideological, and frankly left-wing column written by a sitting justice of the Supreme Cour… 31 seconds ago

ElizaDeFariaR

Elizabeth De Faria RT @USATODAY: The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, paid tribute to… 34 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Trainer Pays Tribute

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years, Bryant Johnson, honored the late Supreme Court justice with pushups at the Capitol.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 00:26Published
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol [Video]

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state in U.S. capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday (September 25) as the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer honors her with push-ups at Capitol ceremony [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer honors her with push-ups at Capitol ceremony

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was well known for her rigorous exercise routine, working out even as she battled cancer.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:23Published