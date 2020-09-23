Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.
