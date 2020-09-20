Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Local group protests immediate filling of Supreme Court seat before the November election.

Yes im here in down town tupelo outside of senators office where as you can see behind me the indivisible northeast mississippi grassroots are here in protest that justice ruth bader ginsburgs dying wish be honored and her life also be honored "roger wicker is not sticking to his word he is no longer a man of his word."

Denisha newman of the indivisible northeast mississippi group is refering to senators roger wickers statement in 2016.

He stated while former president barack obama was in office during an election year the next elected president should be the person to replace a vacancy in the supreme court.

Wicker.

A republican from tupelo says he now thinks differently.

"back in 2016, the situation was different, there was a democratic president."

He says with the republican party controlling the white house and senate, his current decison to replace justice ginsburg's seat should be expected.

"one of our top priorities was to change the direction of the supreme court."

Despite justice ginsburg's final request.

"her dying wish was to not be replaced until after inauguration day with a new president, whom ever that might be."

"it should be no surprise that i would vote in favor of the proposed nominees."

In addition to fighting for justice ginsburg's dying wish, the group also wanted to honor her life for her strides to push women forward.

"because she was standing up for the women, we can open up a checking account and our husband's do not have to be apart of it."

Reporting in tupelo erin wilson wtva 9 news people are




