Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees.

A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director.

According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.

Caputo was infuriated with a CDC spokesperson for having responded to a question from CNN about a vaccine education campaign.

The numerous hostile, threatening emails are a part of a pattern showing Caputo's attitude toward CDC officials.

He's taking a two-month leave after apologizing for his public rant against CDC scientists, and accusing CDC officials of 'sedition.'

Caputo had demanded to see the CDC's weekly science reports before release, pushing to change them so as not to undermine Trump's political message.