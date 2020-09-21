How you can use impostor syndrome to your benefit | Mike Cannon-Brookes

Have you ever doubted your abilities, feared you were going to be discovered as a "fraud"?

That's called "impostor syndrome," and you're definitely not alone in feeling it, says entrepreneur and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes.

In this funny, relatable talk, he shares how his own experiences of impostor syndrome helped pave the way to his success -- and shows how you can use it to your advantage, too.