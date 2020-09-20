Thailand protests plaque removed from royal field

A symbolic plaque installed by protesters on a royal field in Thailand on Sunday has been removed on Monday.

The brass disc with an anti-monarchy message was cemented into the ground on the Sanam Luang field in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Footage shows the upbeat scenes at the protests on Saturday and Sunday when the ''People's PLaque'' proclaiming the country ''belongs to the people'' was cemented into the ground of the sacred field - normally used for royal cremations and other ceremonies.

However, by Monday morning it had disappeared.

Police and government chiefs denied having any knowledge of the removal.

It came after a two-day rally on the site, during which activists called for a change of government, constitutional reforms, a curbing of royal powers and democratic processes.

The protests culminated in a letter being delivered to the police in front of the Grand Palace.

There were also demonstrations in New York, Tokyo and London on Saturday.

Activists are calling for democratic reforms following a 2014 military coup and elections in 2019 that strengthened the army's grip on power.

The focus of the unrest has also shifted towards the country's monarchy, which is protected from criticism by strict Lese Majeste laws.