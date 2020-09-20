Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thailand protests plaque removed from royal field

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:53s - Published
Thailand protests plaque removed from royal field

Thailand protests plaque removed from royal field

A symbolic plaque installed by protesters on a royal field in Thailand on Sunday has been removed on Monday.

The brass disc with an anti-monarchy message was cemented into the ground on the Sanam Luang field in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Footage shows the upbeat scenes at the protests on Saturday and Sunday when the ''People's PLaque'' proclaiming the country ''belongs to the people'' was cemented into the ground of the sacred field - normally used for royal cremations and other ceremonies.

However, by Monday morning it had disappeared.

Police and government chiefs denied having any knowledge of the removal.

It came after a two-day rally on the site, during which activists called for a change of government, constitutional reforms, a curbing of royal powers and democratic processes.

The protests culminated in a letter being delivered to the police in front of the Grand Palace.

There were also demonstrations in New York, Tokyo and London on Saturday.

Activists are calling for democratic reforms following a 2014 military coup and elections in 2019 that strengthened the army's grip on power.

The focus of the unrest has also shifted towards the country's monarchy, which is protected from criticism by strict Lese Majeste laws.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Onjirakets

𝕆ℕ𝕂𝔼𝕋𝕊ᴶᵘˡⁱᶜᵉ♡｡ RT @Reuters: A plaque placed by Thai pro-democracy protesters near the Grand Palace in Bangkok that declared that Thailand belongs to the p… 1 minute ago

rakungdhamster

Olaf ☃️ rákaŋ 🐹🦋🍍 RT @japantimes: Plaque symbolizing Thai democracy removed in less than a day https://t.co/d75uy731vD 3 minutes ago

japantimes

The Japan Times Plaque symbolizing Thai democracy removed in less than a day https://t.co/d75uy731vD 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thai protesters confront police at country's Grand Palace to demand reforms [Video]

Thai protesters confront police at country's Grand Palace to demand reforms

Protesters in Thailand marched to the country's Grand Palace where they confronted police before handing over a letter demanding reforms today (September 20). The activists - many of whom had camped..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published