City workers react to a possible London lockdown

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home.
Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown.
A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London.
CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.
British newspaper The Guardian analyzed user engagement with six popular anti-vaccination Facebook pages from July to August. According to Business Insider, the number of users engaging with 'anti-vaxxer' content more than tripled during that period, from 12,000 to 42,000. Facebook said the analysis wasn't reflective of the platform as a whole. The social media platform added that it took down 7 million pieces of misinformation related to COVID-19 between April and June.
The singer chatted to us after launching her hotly anticipated debut album, 'Heaven & Hell'