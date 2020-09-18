Global  
 

City workers react to a possible London lockdown

Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital.

Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers.

Covid restrictions in London 'increasingly likely'

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is concerned by evidence showing the spread of the virus is "accelerating".
Covid 19 coronavirus: London cancels New Year's Eve celebrations

 While many will be happy to put 2020 behind them, there will be no fireworks and no fanfare as we enter 2021 - at least not in London.London Mayor Sadiq Khan has..
Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled [Video]

Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home.

Coronavirus: London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says "we simply can't afford to have numbers of people congregating".
Global community faces threats of surge in COVID-19 cases

 CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the overseas impact of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: London 'catching up' with Covid-19 hotspots

 Mayoral sources say the city is catching up with hotspots in north-east and north-west England.
Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain [Video]

Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown. A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London.

Premier League: Arsenal defeat West Ham to record second consecutive victory

 London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-1 on Saturday (local time) here at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21..
'Best of My Love' Emotions Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dead at 61

 Pamela Hutchinson -- one of the singers of the iconic family music group, The Emotions -- has died. The official Facebook page for the R&B group -- comprised of..
Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC [Video]

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.

Analysis: In Just One Month, UK Facebook Users Tripled Engagement With Anti-Vaxxer Pages [Video]

Analysis: In Just One Month, UK Facebook Users Tripled Engagement With Anti-Vaxxer Pages

British newspaper The Guardian analyzed user engagement with six popular anti-vaccination Facebook pages from July to August. According to Business Insider, the number of users engaging with 'anti-vaxxer' content more than tripled during that period, from 12,000 to 42,000. Facebook said the analysis wasn't reflective of the platform as a whole. The social media platform added that it took down 7 million pieces of misinformation related to COVID-19 between April and June.

Ava Max talks lockdown, Britney and famous hair [Video]

Ava Max talks lockdown, Britney and famous hair

The singer chatted to us after launching her hotly anticipated debut album, 'Heaven & Hell'

