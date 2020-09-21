Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet

In a campaign speech in Philadelphia Joe Biden made a major gaffe.

The NY Post reports that Biden said that 200 million people have died of the coronavirus in the US.

That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population.

The actual figure is closer to 200,000.

“It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk.” Biden is a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine.” He made a similar comment when he added several extra zeroes to the nation’s coronavirus death toll during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in June.