Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet
In a campaign speech in Philadelphia Joe Biden made a major gaffe.
The NY Post reports that Biden said that 200 million people have died of the coronavirus in the US.
That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population.
The actual figure is closer to 200,000.
“It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk.” Biden is a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine.” He made a similar comment when he added several extra zeroes to the nation’s coronavirus death toll during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania in June.