2020 Emmys: The Major Snubs | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:37s - Published
With 'Schitt's Creek's comedy category sweep, awards favorite 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' was shut out of the major categories handed out during the ABC broadcast.


