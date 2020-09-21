Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 3 minutes ago Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the official Xbox blog.The deal is effective immediately and includes all the publishers and developers under the ZeniMax name... .... such as Bethesda Softworks, Arkane Studios, id Software, MachineGames and more.This deal is approximately three times what Microsoft paid for Mojang Studios (the developer behind Minecraft) in 2014.This means that Microsoft now owns some of the most prestigious franchises in video games, .including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein and more.A press release also confirmed that all Bethesda games will now be available on Xbox’s Game Pass upon release.After the PlayStation 5 Showcase, it seemed that Sony clearly had the upper hand.But now that Microsoft owns all of ZeniMax’s award-winning properties, things are far less certain 0

