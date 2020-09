'The Croods 2: A New Age' Trailer Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 03:10s - Published 2 days ago 'The Croods 2: A New Age' Trailer The Croods 2: A New Age Trailer - The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Pearl backup OMG the new Croods trailer look so gooddddd 5 minutes ago 🔻sam🔺 LRT I WAS LOOKING AT THE CROODS 2 TRAILER IM P SURE THEY ARE GAY 6 minutes ago 𝕣𝕦𝕓𝕪 i just watched the croods 2 movie trailer what the fuck 23 minutes ago logan THE CROODS 2 Trailer (2020) A NEW AGE, Animation Movie https://t.co/UCHFkgV9pt via @YouTube. I’m officially dropped early 25 minutes ago Cameron k crawford @GorTheMovieGod new movie trailer for croods 2 https://t.co/aHUlTWQD5i 27 minutes ago Cameron k crawford @_dwaynenjazz new croods trailer https://t.co/aHUlTWQD5i 28 minutes ago Cameron k crawford @Mackey_Fam yo you guy's gotta react to the new croods trailer! https://t.co/aHUlTWQD5i 29 minutes ago CBhiE RT @universaluk: The Croods meet the Bettermans (emphasis on the "better") in the new trailer for The Croods 2: A New Age. In cinemas soon.… 30 minutes ago