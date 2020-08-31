Monday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Water Utilities

In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.3%.
Leading the group were shares of Cleanspark, up about 14.8% and shares of Ibex Limited up about 6.3% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by American States Water, trading up by about 4.2% and California Water Service Group, trading higher by about 0.6% on Monday.
In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Microsectors Fang Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN, up about 14.2%..
In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 13.6% and shares of Conns off about 0.6%..
