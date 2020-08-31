Monday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Water Utilities

Global  
 

In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.3%.

Leading the group were shares of Cleanspark, up about 14.8% and shares of Ibex Limited up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by American States Water, trading up by about 4.2% and California Water Service Group, trading higher by about 0.6% on Monday.




