Monday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Water Utilities Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Monday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Water Utilities In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Cleanspark, up about 14.8% and shares of Ibex Limited up about 6.3% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Monday, application software shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Cleanspark, up about 14.8% and shares of Ibex Limited up about 6.3% on the day. Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by American States Water, trading up by about 4.2% and California Water Service Group, trading higher by about 0.6% on Monday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Gas Utilities



In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Microsectors Fang Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN, up about 14.2%.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Gas Utilities



In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Vera Bradley, up about 27.5% and shares of Guess up about 12.2% on.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals



In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 13.6% and shares of Conns off about 0.6%.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago

