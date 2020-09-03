Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

A white bar owner charged last week in the May shooting of a Black man during a night of civil unrest in Omaha, Nebraska, has taken his own life in Oregon, where he had been staying after the incident, his attorney says.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State in northwestern United States

911 dispatcher calms worried callers while his own house burns in Oregon wildfire

 Dennis didn't know his wife's whereabouts, but he helped advise his neighbors how to get out of the wildfires alive.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Justice Dept weighs stripping federal funds from cities allowing 'anarchy'

 WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) — The U.S. Justice Department on Monday threatened to revoke federal funding for New York City, Seattle and Portland, Oregon,..
WorldNews

How an Oregon Wildfire Became One of the Most Destructive

 The Almeda fire left a path of destruction as it tore through the Rogue Valley in southern Oregon. About 24 hours after it started, an estimated 2,350 homes had..
NYTimes.com

Nebraska Nebraska State in the United States

Nebraska bar owner Jake Gardner, charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black protester, dies by suicide, attorney says

 Jake Gardner was facing manslaughter and other charges in the fatal shooting of James Scurlock on May 30 during protests in Omaha, Nebraska.
USATODAY.com
Scrawny, Bug-Eating Birds Are Falling Dead To The Ground Across The Southwest [Video]

Scrawny, Bug-Eating Birds Are Falling Dead To The Ground Across The Southwest

Gizmodo Earther reports thousands of migratory birds are now dropping dead across the Southwest. In late August, dozens of birds fell from the sky at the White Sands Missile Range and White Sands National Monument, both in southern New Mexico. Since then, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Nebraska residents have seen dead creatures scattered along hiking paths, golf courses, and even in driveways. Finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers, and bluebirds are among the species that have been reported.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Nebraska man makes impassioned plea for council to rename 'boneless chicken wings' [Video]

Nebraska man makes impassioned plea for council to rename 'boneless chicken wings'

Nebraska man Ander Christensen asks lawmakers to remove the term 'bonelesschicken wings' 'from our menus and from our hearts' during a local councilmeeting. Mr Christensen made a passionate speech filmed by Lincolnshire CityCouncil outlining his reasons for being against the term, in a video which hasbeen viewed more than two million times on Twitter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Omaha, Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska City in Nebraska, United States

Nebraska Bar Owner Who Was Charged in Killing of Black Man Dies by Suicide

 Jacob Gardner, who was indicted in the killing of James Scurlock during a May protest in Omaha, had been expected to turn himself in to the authorities, his..
NYTimes.com

White Bar Owner Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Black Man During Protest

 The charges against Jake Gardner in the May 30 killing of James Scurlock in Omaha include manslaughter and making terrorist threats.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Nebraska Bar Owner Who Was Charged in Killing of Black Man Dies by Suicide

Jacob Gardner, who was indicted in the killing of James Scurlock during a May protest in Omaha, had...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

TheRickVitolo

Rick Vitolo RT @MrAndyNgo: A Nebraska bar owner committed suicide near Portland, Ore. after he was charged for fatally shooting a black rioter who vand… 3 minutes ago

tstromsk

Terry Stromsky RT @LidiaStrong2020: Trump-supporting bar owner who defended his property from BLM rioter has taken his own life 1- A Nebraska bar ow… 7 minutes ago

PapaDaddys57

Benjamin Stephens Nebraska bar owner Jake Gardner, charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black protester, dies by su...… https://t.co/DD5iNtz2NM 11 minutes ago

MargieDemocracy

Margie Fernandez/ NastyWomen RT @MaddyVBH2020: White Bar Owner Charged In Black Protester’s Death Dies By Suicide. Jacob Gardner fatally shot James Scurlock during an… 15 minutes ago

dogeisgod56

_hitsuji418 RT @NBCNews: Nebraska bar owner, charged in the killing of a Black man during George Floyd protests, has died by suicide. https://t.co/Oddy… 15 minutes ago

RuthWal53857877

Ruth bar Nebraska bar owner Jake Gardner, charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black protester, dies by suicide, attorney sa… https://t.co/rWfweiufy6 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

John David Washington remembers 'true king' Chadwick Boseman [Video]

John David Washington remembers 'true king' Chadwick Boseman

John David Washington has credited Chadwick Boseman for being "responsible for a lot of positive change" during his life

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Public toilet in Chinese desert used trap tourists' vehicles in soft sand [Video]

Public toilet in Chinese desert used trap tourists' vehicles in soft sand

A public toilet built in a desert scenic spot was used to blackmail tourists who got their vehicles trapped in the soft sand in northwestern China. The video, shot by a tourist in the city of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published
Grand jury returns indictment against bar owner in James Scurlock case [Video]

Grand jury returns indictment against bar owner in James Scurlock case

Grand jury returns indictment against bar owner in James Scurlock case

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:30Published