Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

Scrawny, Bug-Eating Birds Are Falling Dead To The Ground Across The Southwest



Gizmodo Earther reports thousands of migratory birds are now dropping dead across the Southwest. In late August, dozens of birds fell from the sky at the White Sands Missile Range and White Sands National Monument, both in southern New Mexico. Since then, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Nebraska residents have seen dead creatures scattered along hiking paths, golf courses, and even in driveways. Finches, flycatchers, swallows, warblers, and bluebirds are among the species that have been reported.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970