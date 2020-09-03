Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Max Winslow and the House of Secrets Movie

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets Movie

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets Movie Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five teenagers compete to win a mansion owned by entrepreneur and scientist Atticus Virtue.

To win the teens must face-off against a super computer named HAVEN who controls the mansion.

Starring Sydne Mikelle, Tanner Buchanan, Jason Genao, Emery Kelly, Jade Chynoweth, Anton Starkman, Tyler Christopher with Marina Sirtis as HAVEN and Chad Michael Murray as Atticus Virtue.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeannieisblue

Jeannie Blue RT @MaxWinslowUK: ★★★★ "An experience that the family can share" @CrypticRockcom #MaxWinslow and the House of Secrets is previewing in se… 4 days ago

ScreenOne

Screen One Review: Max Winslow And The House Of Secrets @maxwinslowuk @SydneMikelle @ChadMMurray https://t.co/bjglV0XKg0… https://t.co/QcmFBaiaTv 4 days ago

MaxWinslowUK

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets ★★★★ "An experience that the family can share" @CrypticRockcom #MaxWinslow and the House of Secrets is previewing… https://t.co/Tlz23qjJoU 4 days ago

MaxWinslowUK

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets RT @CrypticRockcom: #ChadMichaelMurray stars in #MaxWinslowandTheHouseofSecrets, which hits UK theaters on Fri 10/23 via @MunroFilms. Check… 4 days ago

MaxWinslowUK

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets RT @shahnazinlondon: We watched the movie screening of Max Winslow And The House of Secrets and absolutely loved every single minute, a mus… 4 days ago

shahnazinlondon

👓Shaz👓 We watched the movie screening of Max Winslow And The House of Secrets and absolutely loved every single minute, a… https://t.co/aKU97Na0Hd 6 days ago

CrypticRockcom

CrypticRock.com #ChadMichaelMurray stars in #MaxWinslowandTheHouseofSecrets, which hits UK theaters on Fri 10/23 via @MunroFilms. C… https://t.co/521Yv5Q8cl 1 week ago

MaxWinslowUK

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets ★★★★ "The perfect family movie for upcoming rainy autumn days” @Drm_am (https://t.co/XUSHkP0I9q) #MaxWinslow and t… https://t.co/vXJbGkIOMz 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

MAX WINSLOW AND THE HOUSE OF SECRETS movie clip [Video]

MAX WINSLOW AND THE HOUSE OF SECRETS movie clip

MAX WINSLOW AND THE HOUSE OF SECRETS movie clip - Plot synopsis: Five students, a lacrosse player, a social media influencer, a gamer, a bully and Max Winslow, a computer hacker, compete in a series of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:32Published