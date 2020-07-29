Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

A look ahead to Wolves' year, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side look to break intothe elusive top six, The Molineux men looked to be competing for a ChampionsLeague place last season, but fell out of the European places after a longcampaign.
England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.
Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads Up campaign, Premier Leaguestars Jesse Lingard Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Andy Robertson spoke aboutthe challenges of fame and loneliness, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppsaid he needed help to share the emotional burden of leading the PremierLeague champions during lockdown.
Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.
A look at the winners of the Professional Footballers' Association Awards asKevin De Bruyne wins Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year.The Belgian says itis a big honour to receive the accolade - becoming the first City player to doso.
Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.
