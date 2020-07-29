Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side start with away win

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says he has to 'deserve' a new deal

 Manager Pep Guardiola says he needs to "deserve" an extension to his Manchester City contract rather than just be handed one.
BBC News

Man City's Aguero could be out for two months, says Guardiola

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. Association football club in England

Man City hold off Wolves fightback to make winning start

 Manchester City hold off a second-half Wolves comeback to begin their quest to regain the Premier League title with a win at Molineux.
BBC News
'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota [Video]

'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota

Diogo Jota speaks about completing his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:07Published
Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves [Video]

Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves

Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Molineux Stadium Molineux Stadium Football stadium in Wolverhampton, England

Diogo Jota: Liverpool agree £45m deal with Wolves for forward

 Liverpool agree a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota - with young Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Molineux for up to £13.5m.
BBC News
Wolves: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Wolves: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Wolves' year, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side look to break intothe elusive top six, The Molineux men looked to be competing for a ChampionsLeague place last season, but fell out of the European places after a longcampaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Phil Foden Phil Foden English association football player

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach [Video]

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:41Published
Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches [Video]

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign [Video]

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign

Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads Up campaign, Premier Leaguestars Jesse Lingard Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Andy Robertson spoke aboutthe challenges of fame and loneliness, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppsaid he needed help to share the emotional burden of leading the PremierLeague champions during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Jesus Brazilian footballer

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two mistakes from RaphaelVarane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory overthe Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium. The result secured a 4-2aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City’s place in the last-eightmini-tournament in Lisbon, where they will play Lyon on Saturday week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne Belgian footballer

PFA Awards: A look at the winners as De Bruyne scoops men's top prize [Video]

PFA Awards: A look at the winners as De Bruyne scoops men's top prize

A look at the winners of the Professional Footballers' Association Awards asKevin De Bruyne wins Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year.The Belgian says itis a big honour to receive the accolade - becoming the first City player to doso.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Wolves 1-3 Manchester City: Taking all three points was 'so important' - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is happy with the way his side played after they started their...
BBC Sport - Published

Pep Guardiola hails Kevin De Bruyne following Manchester City’s win over Wolves

Pep Guardiola praised Kevin De Bruyne after he starred in Manchester City’s victory at Wolves.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pep pleased with result [Video]

Pep pleased with result

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it was important to start the season well with a 3-1 win over Wolves.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:01Published
'Man City looking at Koulibaly alternatives' [Video]

'Man City looking at Koulibaly alternatives'

Man City are looking at alternatives to Kalidou Koulibaly with Jose Giminez, Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde in the frame, according to Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:31Published
Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City

An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published