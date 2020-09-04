'Delivery Macho': Japanese restaurant uses bodybuilders to deliver sushi

A sushi restaurant in Japan is using bodybuilders who can flex their muscles upon request to deliver food to customers.

Seafood boss Masanori Sugiura, 41, who is also a bodybuilding champion, thought of combining his two passions his iron-pumping friends who were out-of-work during the pandemic.

The number of customers at the business in Aichi Prefecture had also dropped during the lockdown because people would rather eat at home than visit restaurants and risk catching the disease.

To help his friends and boost his sales, Masanori came up with Delivery Macho, a food delivery service entirely staffed by handsome men who are bodybuilding veterans.

The chef, who won third place in the country's bodybuilding championships in February, hired some of his competitors who lost their jobs in the gyms when they were shut down.

Masanori said: ''I started this for fun together with a specially selected group of five bodybuilders.

Now it has taken off.

It's really popular and the customers like it.'' Aside from the food, they also allow ''ordering'' of a bonus service which will sees the muscular delivery men strip from their uniform and flex for a photograph after dropping off the meals.

They wear straight-sleeved traditional Japanese coats called ''happi'' that are easy for them to remove.

All of this is done within a safe distance of two meters to prevent physical contact and possible virus transmission.

Customers can order single bento lunch boxes, sushi sets, and seafood party platters from Delivery Macho.

Their business shot up when they launched the service as their customers doubled and they now receive an average of 10 orders on busy days.