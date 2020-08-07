Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS breaks Tiny Desk viewership record

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
BTS breaks Tiny Desk viewership record

BTS breaks Tiny Desk viewership record

The seven-member boy band had their first Tiny Desk Concert and shattered expectations.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

BTS is coming to Fortnite

 Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage

One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world. Today, Epic Games announced..
The Verge
BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message [Video]

BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message

K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day. All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as representatives of young people living in South Korea. BTS became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart earlier this month, with their first all-English song ‘Dynamite’. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

BTS performs explosive hit 'Dynamite' on 'America's Got Talent'

 (CNN)BTS performed "Dynamite," the group's first all-English release, on "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday. Group members RM, Jin,...
WorldNews

Tiny Desk Concerts Tiny Desk Concerts Video series of concerts held by NPR Music

Billie Eilish And Finneas Host NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert' At Home [Video]

Billie Eilish And Finneas Host NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert' At Home

Bille Eilish and her brother Finneas hosted an NPR tiny desk concert from their home. The award-winning brother and sister team have been performing together since they were children. According to CNN, the talented duo performed for the series from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Eilish sang "Everything I Wanted" and "My Future," while Finneas alternated between guitar and keyboard as her accompanist.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

BTS Tiny Desk Concert Breaks Viewership Record

Korean boy band BTS played its first Tiny Desk Concert on Monday — and broke the series record for...
NPR - Published

BTS Bring The Energy Without Dancing For Tiny Desk Concert - Watch Now!

BTS take over a record store for their Tiny Desk Concert with NPR! The K-pop group dressed up in...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this

uwuseokie

𝑨𝒀 ☻ 𝑱!⁷ 📀 RT @BigHitEnt: [기사] #BTS Performs a Tiny Desk Concert -- and Breaks Viewership Record 25 Minutes After Debut https://t.co/9R1HUeIhB6 5 seconds ago

JungkookSWE

Carina⁷ 🐰 RT @etnow: The boys of @BTS_twt broke another record — this time on NPR's 'Tiny Desk!' https://t.co/aUzB0wMN9K 12 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé's Mom Jokes, Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling Swimsuit Photo & BTS' Tiny Desk Concert | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Mom Jokes, Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling Swimsuit Photo & BTS' Tiny Desk Concert | Billboard News

Beyoncé takes a stab at being a comedian and Blue Ivy isn't here for her mom jokes. Plus, Jennifer Lopez takes a vacation in style and BTS heads to NPR for their Tiny Desk performance.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:12Published
BTS Video 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record [Video]

BTS Video 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record

Korean supergroup BTS has made history with their new single "Dynamite". The new song became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views. The immensely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Youngest migrant who crossed the Channel seen with port officials [Video]

Youngest migrant who crossed the Channel seen with port officials

These pictures show the youngest migrant who crossed the Channel yesterday (Thurs) amid record numbers - a tiny BABY. The tot was one of 235 people in 17 boats intercepted by the Maritime and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published