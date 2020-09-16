Soaring food prices hit Sudanese as floods ravage the country
Sudan is expecting more rain.
Floods have already destroyed homes and killed people, now food prices are soaring too.
Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in SudanSince July, at least 115 people have been killed after days of torrential rains brought record-breaking floods.
Sudan's Sinnar state flooding: Families find shelter in schoolsThe worst floods in Sudan in a century continue to displace thousands.
Sudan floods: Drainage problems thwart recovery effortsMore than 100,000 homes damaged or destroyed as cleanup gets underway in Sudan after weeks of flooding.