Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast

Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast

Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast|Oneindia News

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has declared a one-day fast till tomorrow, expressing anguish over opposition attacks in parliament during the vote on the government's farm bills.

Harivansh announced his fast shortly after he met eight Rajya Sabha opposition members protesting on the lawns in the parliament complex and offered them tea, a gesture that the parliamentarians snubbed.

The eight opposition members of the Rajya Sabha have ended their protest after spending the night on the lawns of the parliament complex.

The members said they would join the opposition's boycott of the Rajya Sabha to press for demands including that their suspension is revoked


Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman to observe day-long fast in protest of unruly behaviour of MPs

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh has announced that he will observe one day fast in...
Mid-Day - Published


