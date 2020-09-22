Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast|Oneindia News

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has declared a one-day fast till tomorrow, expressing anguish over opposition attacks in parliament during the vote on the government's farm bills.

Harivansh announced his fast shortly after he met eight Rajya Sabha opposition members protesting on the lawns in the parliament complex and offered them tea, a gesture that the parliamentarians snubbed.

The eight opposition members of the Rajya Sabha have ended their protest after spending the night on the lawns of the parliament complex.

The members said they would join the opposition's boycott of the Rajya Sabha to press for demands including that their suspension is revoked