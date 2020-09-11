AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks



Tweets about this CBSDFW Welcome to Fall! 🍂 Scattered showers and cooler temps thanks to Beta. Rounds of scattered rain today, with temps on… https://t.co/v6gP9vrKFh 11 minutes ago CBSDFW Tropical Storm Beta is over open water, but may make landfall tonight. Moisture from Beta will arrive in North Texa… https://t.co/gXLLgUZX2g 1 day ago Tony Pena RT @CBSDFW: We’re in for a pretty nice weekend of below average temps and lower humidity. More sunshine today with northerly breezes. Highs… 4 days ago CBSDFW We’re in for a pretty nice weekend of below average temps and lower humidity. More sunshine today with northerly br… https://t.co/3X3d2En7A0 4 days ago CBSDFW Gulf moisture remains across the region. There's the chance for scattered showers today, especially east and south… https://t.co/zoQlaC89EA 5 days ago