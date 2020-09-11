AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

CBSDFW Welcome to Fall! 🍂 Scattered showers and cooler temps thanks to Beta. Rounds of scattered rain today, with temps on… https://t.co/v6gP9vrKFh 11 minutes ago
CBSDFW Tropical Storm Beta is over open water, but may make landfall tonight. Moisture from Beta will arrive in North Texa… https://t.co/gXLLgUZX2g 1 day ago
Tony Pena RT @CBSDFW: We’re in for a pretty nice weekend of below average temps and lower humidity. More sunshine today with northerly breezes. Highs… 4 days ago
CBSDFW We’re in for a pretty nice weekend of below average temps and lower humidity. More sunshine today with northerly br… https://t.co/3X3d2En7A0 4 days ago
CBSDFW Gulf moisture remains across the region. There's the chance for scattered showers today, especially east and south… https://t.co/zoQlaC89EA 5 days ago
New York Weather: CBS2's 9/17 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.
Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather UpdateSome rain chances in the forecast for Thursday.
New York Weather: CBS2's 9/11 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the latest Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.