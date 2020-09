Issues with Beacon 2.0

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:23s - Published 9 minutes ago

MORNING, SEPTEMBER 22ND.

GOODMORNING, MARYLAND..

I'MCHRISTIAN SCHAFFER..

AND I'MASHLEY JAMES.

WE START THE SIXO'CLOCK HOUR WITH MORECOMPLAINTS ABOUT MARYLAND'SUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE SYSTEM.THE GOAL WITH THIS NEW SITEBEACON 2-POINT-0, WAS TO MAKETHINGS EASIER FOR PEOPLE --BUT THERE WERE SOMECOMPLICATIONS WITH THE LAUNCH.WMAR-2 NEWS ERIN MACPHERSONJOINS US LIVE WITH MORE ONWHAT PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCINGERIN?THIS SYSTEM LAUNCHED ON SUNDAY-- AND PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEENFILING THEIR CLAIMS WEEKLYWITH OUT A PROBLEM - NOWCOULDN'T GET THROUGH.

BEACON2.0 HAS DOZENS OF NEW FEATURESTO HELP PEOPLE... HERE YOU CANSEE A LIST OF NEW FEATURES FORCLAIMANTS AND NEW FEATURES FOREMPLOYERS.

WE TALKED WITH ONEMAN WHO'S BEEN ON UNEMPLOYMENTSINCE MARCH - WHEN HE WAS LAIDOFF FROM HIS JOB AT ARESTAURANT AT BWI AIRPORT.ROBERT GERMAN SAYS EVERYSUNDAY MORNING HE CALLS THEUNEMPLOYMENT DEPARTMENT TOFILE HIS WEEKLY CLAIM - ANDUSUALLY DOESN'T HAVE A PROBLEMBUT CALLED SEVERAL TIMESSUNDAY AND COULDN'T GETTHROUGH TO ANYONE.

I just hopethe system gets better foreveryone.

Iin this situation.

Otherpeople need help and I justhope they get it fixedquickly.

TO HELP WITH THEBEACON LAUNCH, THE CALL CENTERHAD EXTENDED HOURS ON SUNDAYAND PLAN TO HAVE EXTENDEDHOURS THIS WEEKEND TOO -- ONSATURDAY FROM 8 AM UNTIL 6 PM-- BUT PEOPLE LIKE GERMANHAVING THESE ISSUES ARE HOPINGTHEY'RE FIXED BEFORE THAT.

THEDEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYS THEYARE AWARE AND THEIR VENDORSARE WORKING ON IT.

CHRISTIAN,ASHLEYERIN - SO SOME PEOPLE COULDN'TGET THROUGH - BUT WAS THESYSTEM LAUNCH SUCCESSFUL ATALL?

WERE CLAIMS STILL FILED?YES, MORE THAN 270-THOUSANDPEOPLE WERE ABLE TO FILE THEIRWEEKLY CLAIM CERTIFICATION ASOF MIDDAY YESTERDAY WHICH ISCONSISTEN WITH PRIOR WEEKS -OTHERS LIKE GERMAN WERENT ABLETO GET THROUGH BUT YES, THESYSTEM LAUNCH STILL DID WORK.BALTIMORE COUNTY HAS MOVEDFORWARD WITH INCREASIN