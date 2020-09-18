Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago.

The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be ‘a huge failure of government’.

Report by Browna.

