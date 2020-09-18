Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago

Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the Government’sadvisers were stark. They can’t be ignored".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of holding the country back, during a keynote speech at the party's virtual conference.
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said there should be 'nothing inevitable' about a second lockdown. His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to lay out new restrictions to try and curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions. These include the change that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. His comments come as part of an attempt to curb the virus as cases rise.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months.
Sir Keir Starmer says the government hasn't got sufficient control over the coronavirus situation and has urged the Prime Minister to hold a COBRA meeting. The Labour leader accused the government of..