|
|
|
National Voter Registration Day information
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:50s - Published
National Voter Registration Day information
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs talks with ABC15 about voting security and more on National Voter Registration Day.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Today, September 22nd, is National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday that celebrates our...
cbs4.com - Published
Also reported by •azcentral.com •FOXNews.com
|
The 2020 presidential election is on November 3, but registration deadlines in over a dozen states...
Business Insider - Published
|
Today is National Voter Registration Day in the US, and Google is celebrating with an...
9to5Google - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|