National Voter Registration Day information

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:50s
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs talks with ABC15 about voting security and more on National Voter Registration Day.


Tuesday Is National Voter Registration Day

Today, September 22nd, is National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday that celebrates our...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •azcentral.com •FOXNews.com


September 22 is National Voter Registration Day — see the deadlines to register to vote for the November election in your state

The 2020 presidential election is on November 3, but registration deadlines in over a dozen states...
Business Insider - Published

‘#election2020’ Google Doodle encourages you to vote, shows how to register

Today is National Voter Registration Day in the US, and Google is celebrating with an...
9to5Google - Published


taudelta_akas

Tau Delta RT @akasorority1908: NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY Voter registration is more important than ever. It is the first step in getting read… 23 seconds ago

UICCSI

UICCSI RT @UIClife: We’ll be sharing tons of voter registration information from Student Leadership and Civic Engagement all day for National Vote… 26 seconds ago

TownofCary

Town of Cary Happy National Voter Registration Day! Today is a great day to make sure your voter information is current and accu… https://t.co/qK2tNSPFZz 4 minutes ago

LouBarAssoc

Louisville Bar Assoc Happy National Voter Registration Day! Check your registration status, register to vote, and find the latest inform… https://t.co/wNP5bTZTAk 4 minutes ago

CSCCancerPolicy

Cancer Policy Institute Today is National Voter Registration Day! Visit our 2020 #Election page for up-to-date information on how to regist… https://t.co/RE4yK7CDLa 4 minutes ago

ameliaaa17__

Amelia 🦋✨ RT @OmegaPhiBeta: Today is National Voter Registration day and if you are not registered it only takes 3 minutes to complete and let your v… 5 minutes ago

Scott_McKelvey

Scott McKelvey Today is National Voter Registration Day! Please provide your team with the information they need to check their vo… https://t.co/z25Rct6hSK 5 minutes ago

CityofFairborn

City of Fairborn It's National Voter Registration Day! Celebrate today by either registering to vote or double-checking your voter r… https://t.co/sycevirQ36 5 minutes ago


Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith joins us on National Voter Registration Day [Video]

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith joins us on National Voter Registration Day

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith joins us on National Voter Registration Day

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 05:37
It's National Voter Registration Day [Video]

It's National Voter Registration Day

The day is meant to encourage people to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Among Sites Providing Voting Resources For National Voter Registration Day [Video]

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Among Sites Providing Voting Resources For National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and social media sites are providing the resources you need to prepare for Election Day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26