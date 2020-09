'Las Vegas is going to love it': Former Raiders QB Jay Schroeder talks Raider Nation excitement Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 2 minutes ago 'Las Vegas is going to love it': Former Raiders QB Jay Schroeder talks Raider Nation excitement Former Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder talks to 13 Action News about Raider Nation excitement and what to expect. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend