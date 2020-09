Fans Whose Cutouts Hit By Home Run Balls At Citizens Bank Park To Receive Phillies Tickets, Autographs Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Fans Whose Cutouts Hit By Home Run Balls At Citizens Bank Park To Receive Phillies Tickets, Autographs Fans aren’t allowed in the stands this season, but the Philadelphia Phillies are thanking several dozen fans for showing their support during the pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend