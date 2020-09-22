Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd; Cam Newton is a better fit for this current Patriots roster than Tom Brady | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:00s - Published
Colin Cowherd; Cam Newton is a better fit for this current Patriots roster than Tom Brady | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd; Cam Newton is a better fit for this current Patriots roster than Tom Brady | THE HERD

The New England Patriots had an impressive showing against the Seattle Seahawks, comiing within a play of coming out the winners of that match up.

Colin Cowherd makes the case that Tom Brady could not have let the Patriots team as successfully as Cam Newton did, leading him to believe that Cam is a better fit for this roster than Brady would have been.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FoxSports_1280

Fox Sports 1280 Colin Cowherd says he doesn’t think Cam Newton will be a one-year rental in New England like originally believed, a… https://t.co/jLoOPN3tts 2 days ago

1400FoxSportsAM

1400 Fox Sports Colin Cowherd says he doesn’t think Cam Newton will be a one-year rental in New England like originally believed, a… https://t.co/8TUMRenB7m 2 days ago

FOXSPORTS1700

FOXSPORTS1700 Colin Cowherd says he doesn’t think Cam Newton will be a one-year rental in New England like originally believed, a… https://t.co/atdVCSSvoi 2 days ago

FOXSPORTS1700

FOXSPORTS1700 Colin Cowherd says he doesn’t think Cam Newton will be a one-year rental in New England like originally believed, a… https://t.co/ONAhTRdMZz 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colin on the transition to mobile QBs in NFL: 'Brees and Brady are old school & old guys' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin on the transition to mobile QBs in NFL: 'Brees and Brady are old school & old guys' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the transition to mobile quarterbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Drew Brees and Tom Brady have not adopted the mobile approach, so they are seen as old school and old guys and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published
Greg Jennings on Cam's future & chance for extension with Belichick's Pats | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Greg Jennings on Cam's future & chance for extension with Belichick's Pats | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Greg Jennings joins the show to discuss the performance of Cam Newton on the New England Patriots thus far and the likelihood of a contract extension. Jennings feels confident Cam has done nothing but..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:06Published
Todd Fuhrman likes New England to end Raiders win streak in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman likes New England to end Raiders win streak in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE

The New England Patriots are still figuring after their identity after adding Cam Newton to the quarterback spot, but that doesn't mean Todd Fuhrman isn't picking them to end the Las Vegas Raiders..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published