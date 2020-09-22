Colin Cowherd; Cam Newton is a better fit for this current Patriots roster than Tom Brady | THE HERD

The New England Patriots had an impressive showing against the Seattle Seahawks, comiing within a play of coming out the winners of that match up.

Colin Cowherd makes the case that Tom Brady could not have let the Patriots team as successfully as Cam Newton did, leading him to believe that Cam is a better fit for this roster than Brady would have been.