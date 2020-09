Over 29 Structures Damaged Or Destroyed As Bobcat Fire Continues To Grow Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Over 29 Structures Damaged Or Destroyed As Bobcat Fire Continues To Grow The Bobcat Fire continued to threaten hundreds of homes in the Antelope Valley Tuesday morning as it also ripped through dense brush in the Angeles National Forest to the south, with exhausted crews battling the blaze on multiple fronts. Tina Patel reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tech Insights Bobcat Fire: Blaze Grows To Over 109K Acres; Dozens Of Structures Destroyed Or Damaged - LAist… https://t.co/yM9izJcrOq 2 hours ago Krιѕѕy Nιcole. 🌲🌻⛰ RT @ShaylaABC30: Crews are starting their third week battling the #CreekFire. Over 900 structures have been damaged or destroyed and 8,000… 1 day ago Shayla Girardin ABC30 Crews are starting their third week battling the #CreekFire. Over 900 structures have been damaged or destroyed and… https://t.co/iaio8VcL2G 1 day ago ron chelli RT @windlock: Californina 2020 = 7,718 fire incidents, 5,430 structures damaged or destroyed with over 3,154,107 acres burned. So sad!!! Wi… 6 days ago Wind-lock Californina 2020 = 7,718 fire incidents, 5,430 structures damaged or destroyed with over 3,154,107 acres burned. So… https://t.co/SqietRErWw 6 days ago tiniskwerl RT @Sarah_Stierch: Over 264,000 acres burned. 14 dead. Over 500 structures destroyed and 40 damaged. Survivors include those who already su… 1 week ago Sarah Stierch Over 264,000 acres burned. 14 dead. Over 500 structures destroyed and 40 damaged. Survivors include those who alrea… https://t.co/7fmASAmBGu 1 week ago