Sizzler USA applies for bankruptcy

Sizzler USA, one of America's first casual restaurant chains has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the pandemic.

The filing covers Sizzler's 14 company-owned restaurants, not its international locations or more than 90 franchised restaurants in the US.

