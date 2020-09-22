Sizzler USA applies for bankruptcy
Sizzler USA applies for bankruptcy
Sizzler USA, one of America's first casual restaurant chains has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the pandemic.
The filing covers Sizzler's 14 company-owned restaurants, not its international locations or more than 90 franchised restaurants in the US.
BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION AS ITSTRUGGLES AMID THE PANDEMIC.THE FILING COVERS SIZZLER'S 14COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS --NOT ITS INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS- - OR MORE THAN 90 FRANCHISEDRESTAURANTS IN THE U-S.SIZZLER SAYS IT'S USING THEBANKRUPTCY PROCESS TO REDUCEDEBT AND RENEGOTIATE ITSLEASES.REPLACING AN ICON.