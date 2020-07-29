Johns Hopkins experts concerned over start of flu season

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:08s - Published 6 minutes ago

COVID-19 HAS NOW KILLED MORETHAN 200- THOUSAND PEOPLE INTHE U-S.

JOHNS HOPKINS DOCTORSARE WORRIED ABOUT A DOUBLE HITWITH THE FLU THIS FALL.

TODATHEY ADDRESSED THE POTENTIALDANGERS DURING A VIRTUAL NEWSCONFERENCE.

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBYISAACS EXPLAINS WHAT WE MIGEXPECT.RIGHT NOW ITPREDICTIONS, THE FLU SEASONMIGHT NOT BE AS TERRIBLEBECAUSE OF THE SOCIALDISTANCING PRACTICES ALREADYIN PLACE..

BUT WE ALSO DONKNOW THE IMPACTS OR LIKELYHOODOF GETTING BOTH VIRUSES AT THSAME TIME, AND THAWORRIES DOCTORS.

Weat two pandemics occurring atthe same time DOCTORS ARECALLING IT A FALL TWINDEMIC&WHEN THE FLU AND COVID-1COLLIDE.

BECAUSE OF THE DROPIN FLU CASES HERE AT THE ENDOF LAST WINTER AND DURING TSOUTHERN HEMISPHERETHAT JUST FINISHED& THEREHOPE THIS FLU SEASON MIGHT NBE AS BAD.

There is somepotential that we wontterrible flu season perhapsbecause people are practicingmore social distancing andmask wearing.

BUT STILL THERARE LOTS OF UNKNOWNS..

As wego into the winter, wenaturally move inside.

Wespend more time in smallerrooms. We spend more time inconfined spaces.

THIS COULDHELP BOTH VIRUSES SPREAD MOREQUICKLY SO THESE JOHNS HOPKINDOCTORS ENCOURAGE CONTINUEDMASKING AND SOCIALDISTANCING..

AND GETTING THEFLU SHOT.

Itprotecting ourselves which isdoes but it protects otherpeople as well especiallypeople who are very vulnerableto the flu for seriouscomplications.

THERE ARE ALSOCONCERNS WITH TESTING ANDDIAGNOSIS SINCE BOTH VIRUSESHAVE SIMILAR SYMPTOMS. becauseindividuals suffering frominfluenza may think they areinfected with coivd-19 ansearch out tests for covid-19with their healthcareproviders.

It may also causesome people to not seek outcovid-19 tests because theythink they simply have the fluwhen in fact they are actuallysuffering from covid-19.

HESAYS IF YOU FEEL SICK WITHRESIPARTORY SYMPTOMS, YOUSHOULD CONTACT YOUR DOCTORBEFORE GOING DIRECTLY IN ORGETTING TESTED.

