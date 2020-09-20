Pumpkin Patch Working To Follow COVID Guidelines

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli went to the sand mountain "Corn maze and pumpkin patch" to see what changes they are making to keep you and your family safe this season.

Outside your household.

Today marks the first day of fall - and halloween is just over a month away.

"we were very concerned.

I went back and forth with the health department telling me hey, this is what you can and can't do."

Manager and owner of sand mountain corn maze and pumpkin patch- kasey dixon says her family was worried that their fall season wouldn't happen this year.

That's why they are taking every precaution - to stay open.

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "starting at our concession stand, we have actually a pick up window and an ordering window.

Our workers are wearing masks and gloves when they take your order and when they give you your order back.

Our inside sales, we ask that you do wear a mask when necessary."

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "we have three hand washing stations set up throughout the farm and we have hand sanatizer throughout the farm as well."

Dixon says all high touch areas get cleaned often when people are on the farm - and they have this machine to spray down the cow train ride and other farm areas.

She says the porta-potties are also cleaned every night.

Sophia stand up : "when families get on the wagon to ride to the pumpkin patch - they will see tape on the wagon so that families know where to sit and how far to sit apart."

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "we're sitting on 88 acers so there is plenty of room for everyone to social distance."

Dixon says she hopes people who feel safe - will come to enjoy the fall activities they have here at the farm - because it's also supporting this local business - during the pandemic.

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "i mean this affects not only us as small business owners, but i employ lots of teenage kids that you know depend on this income."

In etowah county - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

The farm is open five days a week