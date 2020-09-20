Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pumpkin Patch Working To Follow COVID Guidelines

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Pumpkin Patch Working To Follow COVID Guidelines

Pumpkin Patch Working To Follow COVID Guidelines

WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli went to the sand mountain "Corn maze and pumpkin patch" to see what changes they are making to keep you and your family safe this season.

Outside your household.

Today marks the first day of fall - and halloween is just over a month away.

With that in mind - waay 31's sophia borrelli went to the sand mountain "corn maze and pumpkin patch" to see what changes they are making - to keep you and your family safe this season.

"we were very concerned.

I went back and forth with the health department telling me hey, this is what you can and can't do."

Manager and owner of sand mountain corn maze and pumpkin patch- kasey dixon says her family was worried that their fall season wouldn't happen this year.

That's why they are taking every precaution - to stay open.

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "starting at our concession stand, we have actually a pick up window and an ordering window.

Our workers are wearing masks and gloves when they take your order and when they give you your order back.

Our inside sales, we ask that you do wear a mask when necessary."

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "we have three hand washing stations set up throughout the farm and we have hand sanatizer throughout the farm as well."

Dixon says all high touch areas get cleaned often when people are on the farm - and they have this machine to spray down the cow train ride and other farm areas.

She says the porta-potties are also cleaned every night.

Sophia stand up : "when families get on the wagon to ride to the pumpkin patch - they will see tape on the wagon so that families know where to sit and how far to sit apart."

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "we're sitting on 88 acers so there is plenty of room for everyone to social distance."

Dixon says she hopes people who feel safe - will come to enjoy the fall activities they have here at the farm - because it's also supporting this local business - during the pandemic.

Kasey dixon, manager sand mountaincorn maze and pumpkin patch: "i mean this affects not only us as small business owners, but i employ lots of teenage kids that you know depend on this income."

In etowah county - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

The farm is open five days a week




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CDC issues guidelines for fall and Halloween safety [Video]

CDC issues guidelines for fall and Halloween safety

CDC issues guidelines for fall and Halloween safety

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:36Published
Halloween Activities Considered High, Moderate and Low Risk According To the CDC [Video]

Halloween Activities Considered High, Moderate and Low Risk According To the CDC

The way we celebrate every holiday this year changed and Halloween is no different. The CDC just released its COVID-19 Halloween guidelines and determined that traditional trick-or-treating is a..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Mapleside Farms kicking off fall season with new COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Mapleside Farms kicking off fall season with new COVID-19 restrictions

Apple cider donuts, pumpkin and apple picking, the corn maze - all of the attractions families know and love are back for the season at the farm but, there are some new COVID-19 guidelines in place to..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:30Published