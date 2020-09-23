UNDONE - Alex Gray, Georgia Curtis

UNDONE Short Film trailer - Plot synopsis: UNDONE tells the story of Megan and Kemi, two straight-identified women (one older, one younger), who wake up one morning in the same bed.

They've shared a moment of great intimacy but soon become estranged as they try to come to terms with the way they feel about each other and themselves.

A Quip Film Production Written & Directed by Francesca Castelbuono Produced by Carla Quarto di Palo & Jeremy Parkinson Cast: MEGAN - Alex Gray KEMI - Georgia Curtis CHARLIE - Adam Lannon Key Crew: Director of Photography - Brian Fawcett Editor - Caitlin Bryant Composer - Nathanael Williams