UNDONE - Alex Gray, Georgia Curtis
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:50s - Published
UNDONE - Alex Gray, Georgia Curtis
UNDONE Short Film trailer - Plot synopsis: UNDONE tells the story of Megan and Kemi, two straight-identified women (one older, one younger), who wake up one morning in the same bed.
They've shared a moment of great intimacy but soon become estranged as they try to come to terms with the way they feel about each other and themselves.
A Quip Film Production Written & Directed by Francesca Castelbuono Produced by Carla Quarto di Palo & Jeremy Parkinson Cast: MEGAN - Alex Gray KEMI - Georgia Curtis CHARLIE - Adam Lannon Key Crew: Director of Photography - Brian Fawcett Editor - Caitlin Bryant Composer - Nathanael Williams