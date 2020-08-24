Global Empowerment Mission back in Butte County help Bear Fire victims

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 day ago

One humanitarian group is looking to help Bear Fire victims, two years after they helped Camp Fire survivors.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spent the day with global empowerment mission president michael capponi on why he does what he does.

Amy: "michael capponi was here in butte county assessing how his company can help the victims of the bear fire."

Michael capponi- president of global empowerment mission:07-:13 "we have a partnership with bethenny frankel's bstrong for giftcards.

So usually the first thing we do is find families that have been affected by the fire and give them a little jump start cash through that."

Rhonda johson- camp and bear fire victim:19-:24 "it means a lot to get help, especially because our insurance isn't what we thought it would be."

John butler- bear fire victim:24-:29 "it's greatly appreciated, i am actually surprised there are people like this.

It really helps, especially these times and especially when you don't have anything, so you know i greatly appreciate it."

Amy cg- standup-:36-:46 "this was not the only place capponi visited, he also met up with a fire captain who lost everything, including the volunteer station he worked at, all while evacuating people from their homes."

((natt)) "i mean you aren't going to build your house with this, but at least you can get some groceries..."

"thank you, yeah, i mean so much desruction."

"we are trying to help the public when they get ready to move back in here.

Every little bit helps, we are so thankful people are being so nice and so helpful, i don't even know how to say thank you, but thank you."

Capponi handed out ten thousand dollars in giftcards but he's not done helping.

"here our next step is going to be to compile a lot of data, and then you know narrow in on what programs we can create to try and help people on a long term basis."

Amy: capponi says they will be working with a community leader to help figure out how to distribute those funds.

From oroville, amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on."

The company already has trucks on their way carrying food aid kits and p-p-e.