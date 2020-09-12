What you need to know this Monday: President Trump, wildfires, poor air quality

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

This morning we're tracking the President's visit to California, wildfires, and air quality levels.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

This morning 14 people are dead and 7 people are missing as the bear fire continues to burn in butte county.

We now know the identities of three of the victims of the fire..

They are khawar bhatti (kah-war baa-tee), millicent catarancuic (cat- uh-ran-sic) and a 16 year old; josiah williams..

All three were from berry creek.

The bear fire has burned over 74,000 acres.#### happening today - the president is set to visit california this morning the president has plans to meet with local and federal fire and emergency representatives at a military base for cal-fire operations in sacramento.

Action news now will have reporters on scene with the president -- working to learn if he has any plans to visit berry creek or other communities in our area.### you can still anticipate unhealthy air quality in most of northern california.

Be careful when you drive through butte county as visibility is low due to smoke from the north complex.

If you have one on hand... health experts suggest you wear an n-95 mask if you have to be outside... but if you do not then it may just be best to stay inside.### several post offices are closed due to the 'bear fire'.

If you usually receive mail from the oroville, clipper mills, challenge, forebstown, berry creek, brownsville or rackerby post offices - you can pick up mail at the yuba city post office on plumas street.

You must provide identification to get your mail.### the 'slater fire' is in siskyou county... it has burned more than 130- thousand acres.

At least 150 homes have been destroyed, and two people have died.

The siskiyou county sheriff's office says both deaths occurred near happy camp.

The fire started in the klamath national forest..

And stretches across the oregon border.

Highway 96 remains closed in the area west of y-reka.

Fire crews seeing more containment on the willow fire - it is burning on the south side of the butte-yuba county line.

This fire is near smartsville.

It has destroyed about 30 homes and burned through 13 hundred acres.

This morning - it is 85 percent contined.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place.

The world health organization sunday reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases with over 307- thousand in just a 24-hour period.

The biggest increases are from india, the united states, and brazil.

India reported the most new cases..

Its total is now over 4.8 million..

And brazil has over 4.3 million confirmed cases..

For the second time in just a few weeks..

The gulf coast is preparing for another potential hurricane..

Forecasters say tropical storm sally is growing in strength off the gulf coast... and it could make landfall as a hurricane..

Forecasters say sally could come ashore in louisiana early tuesday