Fog blankets San Fransisco skyline as wildfires choke California

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Towns around Mount Davidson had a reprieve from wildfire smoke as fog blanketed the area on Monday (September 28).

Filmer, @Owens4Sf, shot this clip showing the creeping fog against a backdrop of smoky San Francisco skies.

Air quality still remains low for most of the North Bay and is expected to get worse as smoke from new fires continues to choke the state.




