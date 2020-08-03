Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'

U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the death of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday continued to reshape the presidential contest.


Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues

 SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, “Fill that seat!” “I..
WorldNews

Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancy

 President Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News

Trump lays out his plan to have the Supreme Court intervene in the 2020 election

 In a startling frank admission, President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he believes the country needs to have nine Supreme Court justices because..
WorldNews

9/22/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Saturday; Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court
CBS News

If Democrats win in November, nothing less than absolute ruthlessness will do

 This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..
WorldNews

US senators to consider Trump’s supreme court nominee

 US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..
WorldNews

Trump order seeks to ban military, government contractors from some diversity training

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday that he said would ban the military, government contractors and federal..
WorldNews

Leaders spar at UN General Assembly amid global crisis

 (CNN)World leaders gathered virtually Tuesday for this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the UN's historic 75th anniversary overshadowed by..
WorldNews

Cindy McCain Endorses Biden, Citing Trump’s Disparagement of Troops

 The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the..
NYTimes.com

Trump slammed for bizarre comment mocking Biden’s mask-wearing: ‘I can’t with this idiot’

 At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President...
WorldNews

Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Mr. Trump said Republicans have great "unity," except for a couple of Republican senators..
CBS News
Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election [Video]

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published

Gall_the_great

GallQ RT @DeAnna4Congress: Surprise Picks for SCOTUS that would be awesome & absolutely trigger an epic liberal meltdown: 1. Judge Jeanine Pirro… 3 hours ago

dannynunin

yahmaan @JenAshleyWright Trump needs to replace RBG ASAP! Push it through and make SCOTUS great for decades! Wonder how man… https://t.co/URooKIPyR8 15 hours ago

dannynunin

yahmaan @DrDenaGrayson Trump will replace RBG, Trump will be re-elected, SCOTUS will be great for generations now ! How man… https://t.co/zi4h8B4hIm 18 hours ago

Gall_the_great

GallQ RT @TimMurtaugh: What is Joe Biden hiding? https://t.co/WCgmOuhYKV 18 hours ago

cincycoffeemom

Krissy Heeg RT @Shellieh98: So a prophecy said Trump would have 5 SCOTUS picks- and that 2 would leave under a great embarrassment. (Kim Clement 2014)… 19 hours ago

Shellieh98

Shell 4 Trump So a prophecy said Trump would have 5 SCOTUS picks- and that 2 would leave under a great embarrassment. (Kim Clemen… https://t.co/R9PgG4xJih 1 day ago

joe4_man

Joe4Man RT @MowKremlin: At least President Trump has put forward publicly his SCOTUS nominations. P.S. They’re great picks. 1 day ago

MowKremlin

Philip Philippovich At least President Trump has put forward publicly his SCOTUS nominations. P.S. They’re great picks. 1 day ago


Two women topping Trump’s list to replace Justice Ginsburg [Video]

Two women topping Trump’s list to replace Justice Ginsburg

President Donald Trump is expected to name his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg sometime this week.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:18Published
NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money' [Video]

NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'

The Manhattan district attorney's probe involving U.S. President Donald Trump is not limited to so-called hush-money payments made to two women in 2016 by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published