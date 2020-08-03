Trump SCOTUS picks are 'great women, great scholars'

U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as the death of liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday continued to reshape the presidential contest.

Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

President Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Mr. Trump said Republicans have great "unity," except for a couple of Republican senators..

The widow of Senator John McCain praised Joe Biden’s “character and integrity” and noted that both he and her family had children who had served in the..

(CNN)World leaders gathered virtually Tuesday for this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the UN's historic 75th anniversary overshadowed by..

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday that he said would ban the military, government contractors and federal..

US president Donald Trump’s ambition to appoint a third supreme court justice looked virtually assured on Tuesday, after several Republican senators said they..

This is the best essay I've read about the the SC takeover by conservatives and what to do about it. The author pulls no punches. It's a short, but powerful..

Pres. Trump to name Supreme Court nominee Saturday; Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court

In a startling frank admission, President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he believes the country needs to have nine Supreme Court justices because..

President Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..

SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump was interrupted twice during an Ohio rally this week by sign-waving supporters chanting, “Fill that seat!” “I..

