Watch: Harivansh breaks fast; Athawale demands ‘suspension law’ for unruly MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh broke his one-day fast against the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Sunday during the passage of the contentious agriculture bills.
Eight MPs from different opposition parties were suspended for a week by the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the chaos in the house.
The Deputy Chairman had engaged in ‘tea diplomacy’ but had been rebuffed snubbed by the protesting MPs.
Harivansh’s gesture though was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that the gesture ‘showed his greatness and statesman like conduct.’ Opposition parties have now boycotted Parliament and demanded revocation of their suspension.
Meanwhile Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale has demanded a ‘suspension law’ to tackle unruly behavior in the house.
He said that Members of Parliament who disrupt the functioning of the house should be suspended for a year Athawale added that the MPs are elected by the people to represent them in Parliament and a certain level of decorum is expected from them.
Speaking on the ongoing ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over contentious farm bills, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on September 22 said that they wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to make a law for suspension of MPs who creates ruckus in the house. He said, "MPs should be suspended for a year not just for a session for their unlawful behaviour. Moreover, if they still behave like this then they should be suspended for the rest of their term. Such law should be formed in the house."
