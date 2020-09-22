Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world'

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:04s - Published
UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world'
UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world'

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

Leaders spar at UN General Assembly amid global crisis

 (CNN)World leaders gathered virtually Tuesday for this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the UN's historic 75th anniversary overshadowed by..
WorldNews

In major move, China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral

 UNITED NATIONS: Chinese President vowed Tuesday that the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter will peak emissions in 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060, in..
WorldNews

'Learn to respect sovereignty of nations': India slams Turkey after Erdogan rakes Kashmir at UNGA

 India has strongly reacted to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an raking Kashmir during his united nations general assembly speech.
DNA

Trump blasts China in video speech to U.N. General Assembly

 President Trump delivered a pre-taped speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and said the world must hold China "accountable" for the coronavirus...
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA [Video]

Cindy McCain endorses Biden, Trump rallies in PA

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President..
USATODAY.com

A bubble of self-delusion in Washington

 (CNN)"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," Donald Trump told supporters in 2018. On Monday, as the terrible..
WorldNews
Young, undocumented, and getting out the vote [Video]

Young, undocumented, and getting out the vote

Twenty-four year-old Maria Jose Rodriguez's immigration status means she can't vote in November's election, but that hasn't stopped her from mobilizing and advocating in her community. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump blasts China in video speech to U.N. General Assembly

President Trump delivered a pre-taped speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and said the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNPR


Remarks By President Trump To 75th Session Of United Nations General Assembly

It is my profound honor to address the United Nations General Assembly. Seventy-five years after...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •NPR


In U.N. Speech, Trump Blasts China And WHO, Blaming Them For Spread Of COVID-19

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president once again sought to blame China...
NPR - Published Also reported by •News24WorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News [Video]

Xi Jinping in UN speech says do not want 'Cold War' | Oneindia News

In his statement at the UN General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that they have no intention to fight a cold war or a hot war with any country. This comes amid fraying US-China ties, with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Trump and Xi tensions at UN meeting [Video]

Trump and Xi tensions at UN meeting

US and China tensions have been on show at the annual UN General Assembly in New York.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:19Published
UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China [Video]

UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China

It came as Donald Trump used the virtual UN meeting to attack China over the emergence of coronavirus. China hit back at what it called "a political virus" and said Trump's accusations were "baseless".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:14Published