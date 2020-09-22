UN General Assembly: Trump blasts China for 'unleashing plague on the world'

Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, on Tuesday became the latest prominent Republican voice to back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to wrest the White House from President Donald Trump in November's election. Gloria Tso reports
Twenty-four year-old Maria Jose Rodriguez's immigration status means she can't vote in November's election, but that hasn't stopped her from mobilizing and advocating in her community. Libby Hogan reports.
In his statement at the UN General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that they have no intention to fight a cold war or a hot war with any country. This comes amid fraying US-China ties, with..
It came as Donald Trump used the virtual UN meeting to attack China over the emergence of coronavirus. China hit back at what it called "a political virus" and said Trump's accusations were "baseless".