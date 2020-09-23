A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published 2 minutes ago A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES as indoor dining is still forbidden in New York City. Upper West Side eatery Cafe Du Soleil has 16 plastic pods set up on the sidewalk so customers can eat, come rain or shine. The bubbles, which can seat up to six people each, have proved popular with customers requesting to dine in particular bubbles. Owner Nadine Chevreux said: "Our customers love it."They feel cosy and protected and safe - they even request particular bubbles."Indoor dining is still not allowed in New York City although restaurants will be allowed to seat people inside at the end of the month at 25 per cent capacity. Nadine explained that her husband had been searching online for some sort of outdoor covering since July. "We have been shopping around since July because we knew the cold was coming and we had to be proactive," she said. "The bubbles protect you from the rain and the cold. "They will buy us time until November and then we hope we will be allowed more than 25 per cent inside."Nadine bought 16 bubbles at $400 each and said that with two openings on each pod, it is easy for waiters to enter with food. "They are very easy to open and it takes half a minute to close. "There are two openings on each bubble and we can seat up to six people per bubble. "When they leave, we open the flaps and air them out until the next customer comes."Nadine has been in the restaurant business in New York for 35 years and has owned Cafe Du Soleil, on 104th street and Broadway, for 15 years.She said: "We didn't want to wait for things to happen, we need to be proactive. "The bubbles will help us go on and have a pretty good business." 0

