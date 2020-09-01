Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McEnany Defends Latest Trump Lie

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:47s - Published
McEnany Defends Latest Trump Lie

McEnany Defends Latest Trump Lie

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending and making excuses for President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 lies once again.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

McEnany Denies Trump Downplayed Coronavirus Despite Tapes [Video]

McEnany Denies Trump Downplayed Coronavirus Despite Tapes

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump “never downplayed” the coronavirus, despite a tape recording of Trump telling journalist Bob Woodward he wanted to play down..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:46Published
McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine [Video]

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit [Video]

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit

Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were sparked..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published