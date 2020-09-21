Covid: How many Delhi hospital beds free as active cases hit 31600? Govt answers

As the national capital's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 2.53 lakh-mark, Delhi's health minister briefed the media about the situation regarding hospital beds.

Satyendar Jain revealed that Delhi currently has a little over 15,800 hospital beds, of which 7,051 are occupied.

This means that around 55% of Delhi's hospital beds are still unoccupied.

However, Jain clarified that some private hospitals are facing issues regarding beds, especially in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Commenting on the Covid statistics, he said that Delhi's daily positivity ratio was at 7%, according to the 7 days' moving average.

This was lower than the 8.5-9% which was being seen recently.

Jain said that there seemed to be a plateauing in cases in the capital.

