Puppy pets cat on the head with her paw
Layla the Australian Shepherd gives her best friend Mochi the cat some love!
Cuteness overload!
[email protected] Puppy pets cat on the head with her paw https://t.co/jPIRIJSCKq via @Yahoo 11 hours ago
Dr. Pam Fox Puppy pets cat on the head with her paw https://t.co/e4O9JyBX6t via @Yahoo 15 hours ago
Gone2Texas Puppy pets cat on the head with her paw https://t.co/peAWG3LW2w via @YouTube 19 hours ago
𝐸𝑖𝑗𝑖𝑟𝑜𝑢 @COMBXSTlON His hand gingerly, softly and with the care of a hand touching a puppy, pets the top of his head.
‶S'okay bro. I'm here. ʺ 1 day ago
I AM The Adorable Deplorable #KAG Dog I hope you have no children and no pets. If someone raped my puppy, I’d rip his or her throat out. I was bred for i… https://t.co/6i8df4JdTI 2 days ago
Funny kitten bounces in for a sneak attack on Dalmatian friendThis funny little clip show Cleo’s funny little bounce attack. Check it out!
Kitten's first outdoor adventure with Dalmatian buddy on the watchCleo the kitty has her first outdoor adventure. Watch as she finds a leaf to play with, a little playtime with her favorite friend and a chair to climb. Louie is on guard for any threats to Cleo,..
Pawsome Connection! New Dating Site ‘Pinder’ Links Lonely Pets!Now it’s time for your pet to find some puppy love! Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the new pet dating site “Pinder.”