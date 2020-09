Spurs boss Jose Mourinho talks to a Macedonian journalist whose father used toidolise the Portuguese manager, and agrees to take a photo to lay on hisgrave.

Gareth Bale could stay at Tottenham for longer than the season-long loan the club have agreed with Real Madrid, says his agent.

Leyton Orient's Carabao Cup game against Tottenham is called off after a number of O's players test positive for Covid-19.

Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe' Spurs manager Jose Mourinho describes new signing Gareth Bale as one of the'top players in Europe' and says he is a great addition but the team is notyet complete.

Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe' Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

New Tottenham loan signing Gareth Bale could return quicker than expected from injury because his "motivation is high", says manager Jose Mourinho.