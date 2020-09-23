Extratropical cyclone causes severe flooding in North Florida
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
A macro-scale extratropical cyclone, also known as a nor'easter, brought severe flooding to the Atlantic coastal areas of North Florida on Sunday (September 20).
Footage recorded in by the city of St.
Augustine by @tammyharrow shows water-covered streets across the First Coast.