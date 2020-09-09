Wednesday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: SAVA, STEP

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Cassava Sciences, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 36,281 shares of SAVA, at a cost of $8.92 each, for a total investment of $323,627.

Robertson was up about 20.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SAVA trading as high as $10.75 at last check today.

Cassava Sciences is trading off about 3% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Robertson purchased SAVA on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.07M at an average of $2.15 per share.

And at StepStone Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Co-Chief Operating Officer Jose A.

Fernandez who bought 8,920 shares at a cost of $18.00 each, for a trade totaling $160,560.

StepStone Group is trading down about 2% on the day Wednesday.

So far Fernandez is in the green, up about 48.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.67.