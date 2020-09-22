Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina Face Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation of Character | Billboard News
Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina and Michelle Diaz are facing a lawsuit over a Labor Day Weekend incident in New York.
Cardi B facing defamation lawsuit after beach fightRapper Cardi B has a legal battle on her hands after calling a group of Long Island beachgoers “racist MAGA supporters” in an edited video shared to her social media pages.
