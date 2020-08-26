Global  
 

Lawsuit alleges Facebook allowed militia groups to promote conspiracy theories that led to Rittenhouse shootings

Four people including the partner of one the victims in the deadly Kenosha shooting have filed a lawsuit against Facebook, members of two militia groups and Kyle Rittenhouse, alleging the social network allowed the defendants to promote conspiracy theories that led to the Kenosha shooting.


