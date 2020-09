Roberta Battaglia 'Can't Believe' Alessia Cara Reposted Her 'AGT' Performance

While catching up with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, Canadian singing sensation Roberta Battaglia says she "can't believe" Alessia Cara reposted her "AGT" performance of "Scars To Your Beautiful".

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

ET/7 p.m.

CT on City TV.